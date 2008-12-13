Tory Burch Feels Your Pain

Various fashion designers have opened flashy new boutiques amidst the recession, throwing parties to fete their new stores. But Tory Burch is above such showy displays.



The WSJ’s Heard on the Runway Blog: There was no glitzy party with A-list guests and champagne corks popping at every turn. Instead, a simple announcement was sent out. It was all very business as usual.

“I’m sure there’s some marketing we missed out on” by not having a party, Ms. Burch said. “But that’s the right decision right now in this environment. A big party is a bit extraneous.”…

Tory also says her business isn’t immune to the recession.

“We’re scaling back in many ways – we’re not hiring, we’re cutting back on travel, we’re looking at every inch of the company,” said Ms. Burch, who noted that she’s also scaling back her Fall 2009 presentation in New York – in which models stand around wearing her new collection – so it is just one hour instead of the usual two. She said the event, which will be staged in February at the Prince George Ballroom, will be a more quiet and elegant event geared toward a smaller number of guests, comprising retailers and others in the fashion industry. “It’ll be less like a party – I just wanted it to be less frenetic.”

