Lawsuit Reform Group's New Poll Reveals Even Democrats Are Sick Of Lawsuits

Nearly 90 per cent of voters say lawsuit abuse is a problem, the Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing a poll set to be released today.



The American Tort Reform Association and a group that calls itself “Sick of Lawsuits” polled 1,013 registered voters and found 89 per cent believe lawsuit abuse is a problem and 78 per cent think there are just too many lawsuits.

Our nation’s litigious tendencies have apparently annoyed people who belong to both parties, as 86 per cent of the Democrats polled thought there were too many lawsuits.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has called the legal system “out of control” and bad for business, the Journal pointed out.

DON’T MISS: As A Lobbyist, Paul Ryan’s Wife Made A Career Representing Cigar Interests >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.