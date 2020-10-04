This company created an 'anti-coronavirus' seating arrangement for its award-winning off-road buses – see how

Torsus Torsus’ Praetorian road bus with the ‘Anti-COVID-19’ seating package.

The new seating arrangement removes a row of seats on either side of the 37-seater vehicle for increased social distancing.

Each seat sits inside of a plastic pod for more protection.

Torsus created an “Anti-COVID-19” seating configuration for its Praetorian four-by-four bus to meet social distancing recommendations.

Czech Republic-based Torsus specialises in creating off-road buses for heavy-duty use, whether it be for mining, rescue missions, overlanding, or even tourism. The company currently has two buses in its lineup, the Terrastorm and the Praetorian, the latter of which can be retroactively fitted with the anti-coronavirus seating arrangement for safer travels and work, depending on the bus’s use.

The 28.5-foot long, 8.3-foot wide bus sits on a 13.8-foot wheelbase, allowing the Praetorian to accommodate up to 37 people. However, with this new seating package in place, over half of the seats will be removed to make room for a physically distanced arrangement.

According to Torsus, the new seating package was designed for the company’s clients that still use its vehicles for work in “multiple industries such as mining” despite the pandemic raging on, creating the need for a safer worksite and, consequently, transportation method.

The off-road characteristics of the Praetorian come from features like its improved suspension and ability to drive through 3.5 inches deep of water.

The Praetorian — which sits on a MAN chassis — was designed to carry larger groups of people and gear than its smaller sibling, the Terrastorm.

The interior of the Praetorian has a modular layout that makes reconfiguring the seating arrangements damage-free to the vehicle, according to its maker.

This arrangement includes removing the four-by-four bus’s double row of seats to leave only one row on each side of the vehicle.

Like airlines no longer selling tickets for the middle seat, while this arrangement cuts the available number of seats on the bus, it will be easier to maintain social distancing guidelines without the double row.

Each seat will also have its own 0.35-centimeter thick plastic “pod” that can be placed where the seat rails once were to create a physical barrier of separation.

When the pandemic is over and the COVID-19-specific seating arrangement is no longer necessary, the interior can be reverted back.

The basic Transporter version of the Praetorian starts at almost $US198,130, not including the new seating arrangements.

This price can then go up to almost $US439,230 for the Expedition version.

