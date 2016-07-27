This fashion retailer's denim campaign nails body inclusivity and positivity

Torrid This is a great campaign.

Torrid’s denim campaign is all about inclusivity and body positivity.

The plus-size retailer released a campaign featuring 11 people showing off the brand’s various denim pieces that range from size 10-30.

Women featured in the campaign include professional models Philomena Kwao and Georgina Burke, as well as fashion bloggers Simone Mariposa and Allison Teng, and “Orange is the New Black” actress Adrienne C. Moore.

Moore, who first modelled for the brand in 2014, told the Huffington Post that working with all of the women for the campaign was an amazing experience .

“Meeting all these ladies following their dreams and passions, it was really empowering to hear all their different stories,” she said. “From a fashion standpoint, it looked amazing. It was so interesting to see the array of denim and styles accentuating everyone’s beautiful curves. We had a blast.”



Kwao added that the women were “inspiring.”

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of an inspiring group of women, all of us different sizes, ages and races come together,” she said. “We all looked amazing. It was like we were all old friends, united in the belief that every woman, regardless of size, age, race or sexuality should have access to affordable clothing that makes them feel beautiful and allows them to express themselves.”

NOW WATCH: This gymnastics phenom is about to tear up the Olympics at age 16



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.