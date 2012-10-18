The World's Biggest File-Sharing Site Has Found A Brilliant Way To Frustrate Authorities

The Pirate Bay’s main page.

Photo: The Pirate Bay

In an effort to avoid getting shut down, notorious file-sharing site The Pirate Bay has moved to the cloud.It really sounds more mystical than it is, but what the move allows TPB to do is operate through several cloud-hosting providers around the world, according to the BBC.



This also makes it practically impossible for authorities to take the site down since servers aren’t all in one location and new virtual servers can be bought from the next provider if necessary.

“Moving to the cloud lets TPB move from country to country, crossing borders seamlessly without downtime,” The Pirate Bay, which today called itself “The Pirate Cloud,” told TorrentFreak.

SEE ALSO: Young Hacker Could Spend Half His 20s Behind Bars For Cyberattacking Sony >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.