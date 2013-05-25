Toronto's 'Crack Smoking Mayor' Situation Is Getting Out Of Hand

Thursday, embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford fired his chief of staff, and Friday afternoon city council members signed a letter asking Ford to address allegations that surfaced a week ago about him smoking crack.



Despite calling the reports — published by The Toronto Star and Gawker — “ridiculous” and “absolutely not true,” Ford has yet to answer direct questions about a video that supposedly shows him smoking crack.

Mark Towhey, Ford’s chief of staff and top aide since August, hasn’t said why Ford fired him or what Ford told him about the scandal.

Now that the letter is out, Ford is preparing to speak to media this afternoon.

The letter from the city’s Executive Committee, obtained by Toronto Sun report Don Peat, is posted below:

