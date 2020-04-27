The Toronto Zoo brought its alpacas to meet its gorillas, and they were thrilled by their new visitors

The Toronto Zoo / Twitter The gorillas hopped with excitement and banged on the glass when the alpacas turned up.

The Toronto Zoo tweeted a video of its gorillas hanging out with alpacas while the attraction is empty of visitors.

The video shows the gorillas catching sight of the alpacas, rushing toward the enclosure window, and banging on the glass.

While the gorillas hopped up and down with excitement, the alpacas remained completely unbothered in the clip.

Earlier this month, the Toronto Zoo gorillas had another inter-species interaction with a gang of tortoises.

With attractions shut off to the public right now, zoos are still running behind closed doors to look after their inhabitants.

The quiet period has seen some unlikely animal meetups such as beluga whales getting starstruck by penguins, dolphins losing their minds with joy at meeting a sloth, and orangutans getting friendly with a group of otters.

This time it’s the gorillas at the Toronto Zoo who had some fluffy visitors brightening up their day when a bunch of alpacas stopped by.

The Toronto Zoo caught the gorilla’s excitement on video, and shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that read: “It’s not every day a gorilla meets an alpaca.”

It's not every day a gorilla meets an alpaca ???? #ClosedButStillCaring #TheZooToYou pic.twitter.com/53J8kwmRS2 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 23, 2020

In the clip, the gorillas can be seen rushing up to the glass to get a better look at the alpacas when they first stroll up to the enclosure.

The gorillas then eagerly jump up and down, and bang on the windows to perhaps get the attention of their new friends.

Unfazed by the whole thing, the alpacas just stand with their walkers, taking it all in.

However, it’s not the first time the gorillas have had an inter-species hang out, as they were introduced to a gang of tortoises earlier this month.

The Toronto Zoo tweeted a clip of the interaction and said: “Our gorillas had some unexpected visitors today.”

However, they appeared to be leaning more towards curiosity when watching the tortoises plod around, rather than hopping with excitement as they did when coming face to face with the alpacas.

