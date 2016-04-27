Toronto Raptors complete amazing comeback when Indiana Pacers buzzer-beater is waved off

The Toronto Raptors erased a huge fourth-quarter deficit with a 25-9 run to end the game. But it wasn’t until the officials waved off what appeared to be a game-tying buzzer-beater by Solomon Hill.

With less than three seconds to go, the Pacers inbounded the ball to Paul George. He was quickly double-teamed and fed the ball to Hill who drained the three-pointer at the buzzer.





Hill may have killed his own chances to make the basket as he had drifted inside the 3-point line and had to step back to take the shot.

Replays showed that the clock hit 0.0 and the ball was still on Hill’s finger tips. Barely.





