Toronto Police Have Obtained The Alleged Rob Ford Crack Video, But He Still Won't Resign As Mayor

Screenshot/YouTube Toronto Police Chief William Blair

Toronto Police announced Thursday that they have obtained the infamous video that

allegedly appears to show the city’s mayor, Rob Ford, smoking crack cocaine.

Police Chief William Blair would not comment on specifics, but said that the video police obtained is “consistent with the video that had been previously described in the media.”

“As a citizen of Toronto, I’m disappointed,” Blair said during a press conference Thursday.

Ford has denied the accusations that he smokes crack, but reporters from both Gawker and the Toronto Star claim to have seen the video that allegedly shows Ford smoking a substance from a glass pipe.

Ford said he has “no reason to resign.”

“I am doing what the taxpayers elected me to do,” he told reporters on Thursday. He declined to comment further on the police investigation.

Hundreds of pages of court documents that describe the police investigation into Ford’s alleged drug connections were released today.

The Toronto Star reports that police photographed Ford in various secret meetings with an alleged drug dealer. The newspaper also posted a video of Ford yelling at reporters Thursday morning and declining to address the allegations.

Blair said it’s uncertain whether the video will ever be made public, but it will be entered into evidence.

Ford has not been charged with a crime, but the police investigation is ongoing.

