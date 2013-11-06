Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Wore This Ridiculous Retro NFL Tie While Finally Admitting To Smoking Crack Cocaine

Toronto mayor Rob Ford just held a press conference in which he refused to resign after admitting to smoking crack cocaine.

He wore this retro NFL tie while doing it.

Wow:

Ford called the news conference just hours after admitting to smoking crack cocaine.

His statement is below:

“With today’s announcement, I know I embarrassed everyone in the city and I will be forever sorry. There is only one person to blame for this, and that is myself,” he said during the press conference. “I know that admitting my mistake was the right thing to do and I feel like 1,000 has been lifted off my shoulders.”

“I hope that nobody has to go through what I have gone through.”

“I know what I did was wrong, and admitting it was the most difficult and embarrassing thing I have ever had to do. Folks, I have nothing left to hide.”

“I would do anything to change the past. But the past is the past, and we must move forward. I want to be clear … these mistakes will never, ever, ever happen again.”

“I kept this from my family, especially my brother Doug, my staff,” he said.

“To the residents of Toronto, I know I have let you down, and I can’t do anything else but apologise … and I’m so sorry. I know I have to regain your trust and your confidence.”

“I was elected to do a job, and that’s exactly what I’m going to continue doing. … I made a commitment to Toronto voters. I have delivered on that commitment, and I will continue to deliver on that commitment of saving taxpayers money. But they have a choice. We live in a democracy. And Oct. 27, 2014, I want the people of this great city to decide whether they want Rob Ford to be their mayor.”

Ford has said in the past that he intends to run for re-election.

The embattled mayor told the Toronto Sun earlier on Tuesday that he is not stepping down or taking a leave. Ford has been under fire for months since Gawker and the Toronto Star reported on a video that allegedly showed Ford smoking crack from a glass pipe.

Ford has been mayor of Toronto since December 2010. He said earlier on Tuesday that he smoked crack “probably in one of my drunken stupors, probably approximately about a year ago.”

Police announced last week that they had obtained the video that reporters who have seen it say appears to show Ford smoking the drug.

Ford repeatedly denied being a crack addict and said that he does not currently use crack, but he previously dodged questions about whether he has ever smoked crack cocaine.

You can watch the press conference live here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.