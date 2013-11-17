Toronto 'Crack Mayor' Rob Ford Gives Inappropriate Press Conferences In 'SNL' Open

Toronto Mayor Tom Ford was the subject of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, perfectly played by Bobby Moynihan.

After admitting “I goofed up, eh” on a local Canadian news show, the “mayor” goes on to drink beer, tell reporters to kiss his a–, and buy crack during a press conference.

“I should stop doing press conferences,” he ultimately jokes.

There’s even a “60 Minutes” Benghazi jab at the end of the skit, in which a Lara Logan impersonator believes the mayor when he says he’s never smoked crack, done drugs, or drank alcohol.

Watch the funny segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.