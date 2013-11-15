Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's Bizarre Meltdown In One Photo

This picture, taken by Mark Blinch of Reuters, sums up the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s current situation.

Earlier in the day Ford responded to allegations about him making sexual comments about a female staffer by making lewd comments on live TV.

As you can see, the look on the mayor’s face as he responds to those allegations to his colleagues at City Hall in Toronto is emotional while also defiant.

The photo caption explains the issues Ford faces:

Embattled mayor Ford, under pressure to quit after he admitted smoking crack cocaine and buying illegal drugs, vowed on Thursday to sue former aides that he said had lied about his behaviour. Police documents released on Wednesday quoted Ford associates as alleging the mayor had driven drunk, used racially abusive language, threatened staff, consorted with a woman suspected of being a prostitute and made obscene sexual suggestions to a female member of his staff. None of the allegations have been proved in court.

