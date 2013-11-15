Embattled Toronto 'Crack Mayor' Outdoes Himself With Lewd Comments On Live TV

Yesterday was a bad day for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Not only did he admit buying drugs within the last two years, a police report that contained allegations of him doing cocaine with a prostitute on St. Patrick’s day was made public.

Today, things got worse.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Ford used lewd language to deny reports he had been sexually inappropriate with a staffer. The comments were broadcast live, and you can see them below (via Macleans):

Ford begins by saying that he is planning legal action against the journalists who broke the story of the St. Patrick’s Day allegations and the waiter who made them. He then went on to say:

“Oh, and the last thing was (former staffer) Olivia Gondek. It says that I wanted to eat her p****. I’ve never said that in my life to her; I would never do that. I’m happily married, I’ve got more than enough to eat at home. Thanks very much.”

The scandal surrounding Ford began last year when reports of a video of him smoking crack cocaine began to circulate on Gawker and in the Canadian press. Ford has admitted smoking crack but has so far refused to leave office. Attempts by Toronto City Council to make Ford leave have so far failed.

