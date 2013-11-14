Toronto Mayor Gives Awkward Response When Asked If He Had Bought Illegal Drugs In Past 2 Years

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford recently admitted that he had smoked crack cocaine in the past. Today he appeared in front of the city council to explain himself.

At one point he was asked if he had bought illegal drugs in the past two years. Here’s his response; an awkward silence and a begrudging admittal:

Ford has repeatedly refused to resign following the scandal, and says that he plans to run for re-election next year.

