The poor Toronto Maple Leafs just can’t get it together. Once again they’re buried in the depths of the Eastern Conference standings and their playoff hopes are quickly evaporating.



These fans couldn’t take it anymore. They made a pretty hilarious video parody of the hit song “Love The Way You Lie” by Eminem and Rihanna. Check it out:



