You'll Never See More Punches Thrown Than In This Hockey Fight

Nothing riles up a crowd more than an old-fashioned hockey fight.



And the one-minute melee between members of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators didn’t disappoint the Air Canada Centre crowd.

A fairly benign shoving match developed late in the third period. That is, until Nashville’s Brian McGrattan and Toronto’s Jay Rosehill dropped their gloves.

A furious first 10 seconds featured more punches than something out of an epic Manny Pacquiao fight.

Needless to say, it was only a matter of time before they ran out of gas. Note McGrattan – we’ll call him the “winner” – sucking for wind in the penalty box.

(video via SportGrid)

