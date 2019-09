Toronto Maple Leafs player Joffrey Lupul cost someone a pretty penny when he broke an in-goal camera with a sizzling shot last night.



The goal tied the game at one, and the Leafs went on to win it in OT.

Here’s the video, the carnage comes at the 22 second mark (via Puck Daddy):



