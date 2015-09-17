The biggest stars in Hollywood are at the Toronto Film Festival, where Oscar-winning movies are born -- here are the glamorous photos

The 40th Toronto International Film Festival is currently underway and it seems all of the A-list stars are taking over the town.
From Johnny Depp and Matt Damon to Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock, tons of celebrities are north of the border to premiere their new films.
See who is already getting Oscar buzz and who’s dominating the red carpet.
Let’s got stargazing.
Johnny Depp and his wife, Amber Heard, were there for his new movie 'Black Mass,' one of Depp's best roles in years.
Eddie Redmayne plays the lead in 'The Danish Girl.' He showed up in Toronto with hopes of starting awards buzz that could garner him a second Oscar in consecutive years.
Elizabeth Moss showed up in this striking red dress. She was in town with two movies, 'Truth' and 'High-Rise.'
So did Tom Hardy. Though in his new movie, 'Legend,' you get a double-dose of him as he plays identical twin gangsters, the Kray brothers.
Idris Elba was all smiles on the carpet, as his new movie 'Beasts of No Nation' is getting incredible reaction at TIFF.
Ellen Page surprised everyone when she showed up on the red carpet for her movie 'Freeheld' with her new girlfriend, artist Samantha Thomas.
Page also stars in the TIFF film 'Into the Forest' with Evan Rachel Wood, who gives this sly look on the carpet.
She stars opposite newcomer Jacob Tremblay, who is here having fun on the carpet with Larson and Joan Allen.
Tom Hiddleston was all smiles at TIFF as his movie 'I Saw The Light,' in which he plays legendary singer Hank Williams, could lead him to an Oscar nomination.
