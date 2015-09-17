The biggest stars in Hollywood are at the Toronto Film Festival, where Oscar-winning movies are born -- here are the glamorous photos

Jason Guerrasio

The 40th Toronto International Film Festival is currently underway and it seems all of the A-list stars are taking over the town.

From Johnny Depp and Matt Damon to Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock, tons of celebrities are north of the border to premiere their new films.

See who is already getting Oscar buzz and who’s dominating the red carpet.

Let’s got stargazing.

'The Martian' also stars Jessica Chastain, who had fans screaming when she took the red carpet.

Rachel McAdams...

And John Slattery.

Johnny Depp and his wife, Amber Heard, were there for his new movie 'Black Mass,' one of Depp's best roles in years.

Eddie Redmayne plays the lead in 'The Danish Girl.' He showed up in Toronto with hopes of starting awards buzz that could garner him a second Oscar in consecutive years.

Newcomer Alicia Vikander also stars in the film, and is already getting Oscar buzz.

Elizabeth Moss showed up in this striking red dress. She was in town with two movies, 'Truth' and 'High-Rise.'

The latter also stars Shia LaBeouf, who was sporting a new shaved head.

Penelope Cruz took on the photographers solo. She was there for her movie 'Ma Ma.'

So did Tom Hardy. Though in his new movie, 'Legend,' you get a double-dose of him as he plays identical twin gangsters, the Kray brothers.

Idris Elba was all smiles on the carpet, as his new movie 'Beasts of No Nation' is getting incredible reaction at TIFF.

Kate Winslet took the TIFF carpet for her movie 'The Dressmaker.'

Also there was her love interest in the movie, Liam Hemsworth.

Ellen Page surprised everyone when she showed up on the red carpet for her movie 'Freeheld' with her new girlfriend, artist Samantha Thomas.

Julianne Moore stars opposite Page in 'Freeheld.'

Page also stars in the TIFF film 'Into the Forest' with Evan Rachel Wood, who gives this sly look on the carpet.

She stars opposite newcomer Jacob Tremblay, who is here having fun on the carpet with Larson and Joan Allen.

Tom Hiddleston was all smiles at TIFF as his movie 'I Saw The Light,' in which he plays legendary singer Hank Williams, could lead him to an Oscar nomination.

Also impressive in the film is his co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

With so many stars at TIFF some were bound to show up at the same stuff. Here's Redmayne and Hiddleston at one of the parties. Perhaps they are planning a carpool for Oscar night.

