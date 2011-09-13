HUNKFEST 2011: My Weekend At The Toronto Film Festival

Grace Wyler
ryan gosling toronto film festival

This past weekend, I was lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at the opening festivities of the celebrity-soaked Toronto International Film Festival, one of the biggest events on Hollywood’s fall calendar.

A launching pad for awards contenders (re: “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire”), TIFF has a reputation for being a celebrity-soaked affair and this year was definitely no exception.

As a Los Angeles native, I have had my fair share of star sightings, but never on the scale I witnessed this weekend.

While a fair number of leading ladies graced the festival, the opening weekend was definitely dominated by dudes.

Between Brad Pitt‘s much-anticipated film adaptation of Moneyball, Cameron Crowe‘s Pearl Jam documentary, and not one but two George Clooney movies (one starring Ryan Gosling), the festival lineup read like a hunky greatest hits list from the past 20 years.

The movie started 40 minutes late because the Canadian press couldn't get enough of Brangelina.


But the movie was great, nonetheless. It'll be in theatres Sept. 23.

Much to the excitement of these Canadian fans, who (inexplicably) dressed up like fembots to get Gosling's attention.

Dave Matthews also stopped by to party with Clooney and Gosling — the first rockstar cameo of the night!

Clooney's new flame, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler, skipped the party but met up with him on the red carpet.

Another great movie. This one opens Oct. 7.

Back at the Ritz-Carlton, the bar was packed with Torontonians waiting for a star sighting.

They were not disappointed — silver fox Viggo Mortenson showed up for a drink, as did his co-star Keira Knightley.

On Saturday, the Ritz-Carlton was definitely the place to be to catch stars in between press junkets and premieres.

Including Angelina Jolie. I caught her scoping out a lunch spot in the hotel restaurant.

Hey! It's Gerard Butler with a new hairdo!

Clive Owen fans awaited his arrival outside the hotel.

Which was AWESOME!

I didn't get up close to Eddie Vedder, but just knowing he was there upped the weekend hunk quotient.

And with that, it was goodbye Toronto and Hunkfest 2011. Or so I thought...

Oh heyy, Ryan Gosling! Want to take me with you?

Canadians aren't the only ones who know how to party....

