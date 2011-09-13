HUNKFEST 2011: My Weekend At The Toronto Film Festival

This past weekend, I was lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at the opening festivities of the celebrity-soaked Toronto International Film Festival, one of the biggest events on Hollywood’s fall calendar.



A launching pad for awards contenders (re: “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire”), TIFF has a reputation for being a celebrity-soaked affair and this year was definitely no exception.

As a Los Angeles native, I have had my fair share of star sightings, but never on the scale I witnessed this weekend.

While a fair number of leading ladies graced the festival, the opening weekend was definitely dominated by dudes.

Between Brad Pitt‘s much-anticipated film adaptation of Moneyball, Cameron Crowe‘s Pearl Jam documentary, and not one but two George Clooney movies (one starring Ryan Gosling), the festival lineup read like a hunky greatest hits list from the past 20 years.

