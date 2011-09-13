HUNKFEST 2011: My Weekend At The Toronto Film Festival

This past weekend, I was lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at the opening festivities of the celebrity-soaked Toronto International Film Festival, one of the biggest events on Hollywood’s fall calendar.
A launching pad for awards contenders (re: “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire”), TIFF has a reputation for being a celebrity-soaked affair and this year was definitely no exception.
As a Los Angeles native, I have had my fair share of star sightings, but never on the scale I witnessed this weekend.
While a fair number of leading ladies graced the festival, the opening weekend was definitely dominated by dudes.
Between Brad Pitt‘s much-anticipated film adaptation of Moneyball, Cameron Crowe‘s Pearl Jam documentary, and not one but two George Clooney movies (one starring Ryan Gosling), the festival lineup read like a hunky greatest hits list from the past 20 years.
Much to the excitement of these Canadian fans, who (inexplicably) dressed up like fembots to get Gosling's attention.
Dave Matthews also stopped by to party with Clooney and Gosling — the first rockstar cameo of the night!
Clooney's new flame, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler, skipped the party but met up with him on the red carpet.
They were not disappointed — silver fox Viggo Mortenson showed up for a drink, as did his co-star Keira Knightley.
On Saturday, the Ritz-Carlton was definitely the place to be to catch stars in between press junkets and premieres.
I didn't get up close to Eddie Vedder, but just knowing he was there upped the weekend hunk quotient.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.