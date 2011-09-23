The Toronto Blue Jays Are Going Back To The Future With Their New Logo

Tony Manfred

The Toronto Blue Jays are changing their logo and uniforms next season as part of a rebranding effort.

According to reports, the Jays want to start marketing itself as “Canda’s team” to extend its reach beyond the city.

Some thought this might mean a new red/white colour scheme and a more present maple leaf. Instead, the Jays are going back to a slightly modified version of it’s original logo, according to UniWatch.

Here’s the new logo:

toronto blue jays

Photo: UniWatch

It’s only slightly changed from the original:

jays logo

Photo: sportslogos.net

However you feel able the retro look, it’s definitely better than what they have now:

jays logo

Photo: sportslogos.net

