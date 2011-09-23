The Toronto Blue Jays Are Going Back To The Future With Their New Logo

The Toronto Blue Jays are changing their logo and uniforms next season as part of a rebranding effort.
According to reports, the Jays want to start marketing itself as “Canda’s team” to extend its reach beyond the city.
Some thought this might mean a new red/white colour scheme and a more present maple leaf. Instead, the Jays are going back to a slightly modified version of it’s original logo, according to UniWatch.
Here’s the new logo:
Photo: UniWatch
It’s only slightly changed from the original:
Photo: sportslogos.net
However you feel able the retro look, it’s definitely better than what they have now:
Photo: sportslogos.net
