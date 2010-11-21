Toronto and New Orleans Pull Off Five-Player Trade

Photo: AP

New Orleans Hornets have traded Peja Stojakovic and Jerryd Bayless to the Toronto Raptors, in exchange for Jarrett Jack, David Anderson, and Marcus Banks, according to ESPN.The first-place Hornets unloaded Stojakovic’s $14.5-million expiring contract, while also adding a few young bodies to their rotation.



The former All-Star’s numbers (and minutes) had dipped considerably this year and the extra cap room may allow the team to make more moves later in the season as they battle the Spurs in the Southwest Division.

