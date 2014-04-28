More Than A Hundred Tornadoes Could Hit The Midwest And South This Week

Severe weather and storms, including more than a hundred tornadoes, could hit the Midwest this week due to a big, spinning upper-low front travelling across the U.S. currently, according to the Weather Channel.

As the above image shows, the red-shaded areas, from coastal Maryland all the way down the East Coast to mid-Florida remain at risk. Some of the tornadoes could pose “long and violent” threats, as meteorologist Greg Forbs explained.

Tornadoes have already struck some parts of the country. Friday evening Greenville, N.C. saw one touch down, killing an 11-month old baby — the first confirmed tornado death of 2014, CBS News in Oklahoma City reports. The 150 mph winds damaged around 200 homes.

Officials have also issued a current tornado watch for Little Rock and other areas of Arkansas. Photos posted to Twitter show the damage already done in Mayflower.

Prior to this news, the country was experiencing the slowest start to tornado season on record (with no fatalities), likely due to the polar vortex this winter.

But this week, the Weather Channel advises everyone to heed their local warnings and seek shelter when necessary.

