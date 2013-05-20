Unreal Footage Of The Tornadoes That Swept Through The Midwest On Sunday

At least one person died and at least 21 people were injured in Oklahoma on Sunday as a massive storm front hammered the Midwest with fist-sized hail, blinding rain, and as many as 26 tornadoes.



Twisters were spotted in parts of Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas and Illinois, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and local news reports. The day’s first tornado touched down near Wichita, Kansas at 16:45 pm EDT.

Here’s a veteran storm chaser in Kansas watching a tornado form and confirming when it touches down.



Chris Francescani of Reuters notes that “hail stones, some as large as baseballs, were reported from Georgia to Minnesota” that knocked out power for thousands.

Carl Brewer, the mayor of Wichita, told Fox News that golf ball-sized hail ripped through the sides of houses in addition to breaking windows and damaging cars in town.

“That alone, and the rain, actually just really did a number on the city,” he said. “It was so bad you think a tornado came through.”

Fox News reported that one person was killed in Shawnee, Oklahoma, a town east of Oklahoma City where houses were destroyed by a half-mile wide twister.

Check out how massive and powerful this thing is:



Here’s one example of the aftermath in Shawnee:

A semi-tractor trailer (top) rests on its side against the guard rails on Interstate 40 as another trailer lies broken open on the road below after falling from I-40, following a tornado strike near Highway 177 north of Shawnee, Oklahoma May 19, 2013.

Here’s a picture of a 7-year-old girl and her grandfather in the town on Dale, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Shawnee, waiting as search and rescue efforts take place in in their neighbourhood.

Seven-year-old Katrina Ash, right, holds a doll as she waits in the back of a truck with her grandfather, Michael Bowen, left, after a tornado ripped through their neighbourhood near Dale, Okla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. Residents are not being allowed back into the neighbourhood as search and rescue efforts take place.

The extreme weather is expected to continue on Monday, according to the NOAA.

