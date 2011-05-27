Tornadoes Blow Away Oprah As Local Stations Delay Her Finale A Day

The final show of Oprah Winfrey‘s extensive farewell tour scored huge ratings, her best in 17 years.



But plenty of people in the Midwest did not see the epic finale until a day later.

Stations in St. Louis, Toledo, Little Rock, and Memphis postponed showing the program in order to keep their viewers informed of dangerous weather.

“It was a question of a TV show versus saving people’s lives,” one marketing director at a local station said.

After many credited network affiliates’ coverage of the Oklahoma City tornadoes with helping people avoid the natural disaster, it is clear news directors in the four areas made the correct decision regarding Oprah.

The finale was shown at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

It was still emotional.

