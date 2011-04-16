VIDEO Of One Of The Tornadoes That's Slamming The South

The worst storms of the season pummelled a string of Southern states late yesterday and early today leaving at least 17 people dead.



According to Fox News, the storms began in Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama and continued through Louisiana, Tennessee and then Georgia.

One man in Alabama was killed when a tornado touched down and threw his trailer “nearly a quarter mile across a state highway.”

The National Weather Service issued extreme weather alerts up to three days in advance, but in regions accustomed to extreme weather, the warnings were largely ignored.

Severe weather and tornado warnings have been issued for the Carolinas today as the storms move Northeast.

