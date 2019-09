The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for New York City, in effect until 7 pm.



Eight tornadoes have been confirmed in New York City since 1974, according to the New York Times, including last month’s Jamaica Bay twister.

Here’s what area conditions looked like as of 12:29 Eastern Daylight Savings Time:

Photo: NWS

