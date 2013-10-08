Tornado Watch In Effect For New York City

A tornado watch is in effect for New York City on Monday, Oct. 7, until 5 p.m this evening, according to NYC Severe Weather.

Here is a map of the affected areas, last updated at 10:06 a.m EDT. The yellow zones indicate regions under a tornado watch.

In New York City there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. with storms producing gusts as high as 36 mph, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes are spawned by thunderstorms. Although tornadoes are not common in the eastern United States, they do occasionally occur in New York City. There have been at least 11 confirmed tornadoes in New York City since 1985.

