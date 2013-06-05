The Tornado That Hit Oklahoma Last Week Was A Record-Breaking 2 Miles Wide

The tornado that killed nine and injured about 50 people near Oklahoma City on Friday has been rated a top-of-the-scale EF5, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.



It also had a record-breaking width of 2.6 miles, double the size of the 1.3-mile-wide tornado that devastated Moore, Oklahoma last month.

The National Weather Service posted thus graphic to its website illustrating the path of the huge tornado.

EF5 tornadoes are extremely rare, and the Oklahoma City area seems to have bad luck with them. On May 3, 1999, an EF5 tornado hit the same area and killed 46 people. The Moore tornado last month killed 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The death toll was lower for Friday’s tornado because the area it hit wasn’t as heavily populated as Moore, which is about 11 miles south of Oklahoma City. El Reno, where the EF5 tornado hit on May 31, is about 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.

There have been only eight tornadoes rated an EF5 in Oklahoma since 1950, meaning a quarter of them have hit near Oklahoma City in the past two weeks alone, according to a tweet from a Weather Channel meteorologist.

