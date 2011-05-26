Tornado Sirens Just Went Off At A Hospital In Columbia, Mo. And Employees Are Taking Shelter In The Basement

At 2:50 EDT officials in Columbia, MO initiated city wide tornado warning sirens.



All state and county workers took shelter within their buildings and Columbia schools went into shelter mode. Students are being held until the all clear is received.

According to the Columbia Tribune, anyone in the area is advised to take shelter immediately.

Facebook posts from hospital employees stated they were taken to the basement to wait out the storm.

The University of Missouri hospital is a large complex in Columbia sharing resources with the Harry Truman Veteran’s Hospital of central Missouri.

The warning comes just three days after the Joplin tornadoes decimated the medical centres in southwestern Missouri.

Check out the devastaion in Joplin>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.