Ominous Photo As Tornado Touches Down At Denver Airport

A tornado touched down this afternoon at Denver International Airport in Colorado.



Here’s an ominous picture from the scene:

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado had at 2.20pm mountain time, the Denver Post reports. The tornado warning has since expired.

Passengers at the airport had been advised to take shelter and planes were stopped from taking off or landing, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

