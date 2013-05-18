Grapefruit-Sized Hail Smashed Down On Texas In Deadly Storm

On Wednesday night, hail the size of grapefruits rained down on Granbury, Texas, right before as many as three tornadoes rolled through the town, resulting in at least six confirmed deaths, CBS Local reports.



Here’s a picture posted by Twitter user Patrick Vondra:

@corbydavidson they had this in granbury, I hope you have your 7 iron ready twitter.com/Vondaddy/statu… — Patrick Vondra (@Vondaddy) May 16, 2013

And here’s video of the hail storm from that evening:



