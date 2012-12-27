Watch A Tornado Rip Through An Alabama Walgreens On Christmas Day

In Christmas day, more than 34 tornadoes were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. At least 100 homes and businesses were damaged by storms in Mobile, Ala., CNN is reporting.



The video below shows one of those tornadoes tearing through a Walgreens drug store in Mobile, Alabama. From the video description on YouTube:

Just released Footage. Walgreens Pharmacy on Government St. at the loop in Mobile Alabama when a tornado struck the area on Christmas Day. Footage shows both outside and inside of business. Watch as customers scramble to safety. A Tornado struck this same area just five days prior to this Christmas day Tornado.



