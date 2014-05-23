Tigers Veteran Had A Great Reaction To Facing An Eephus, The Rarest Of Pitches

Yu Darvish, known for his diverse arsenal of pitches, added one to the mix when he faced Torii Hunter, throwing the rare eephus pitch, a pitch that is basically lobbed towards the plate at a very slow speed in hopes of catching the batter off guard.

The eephus, which Darvish threw 55 mph, works best when it is hardly ever used and it worked almost perfectly against Hunter who seemed to nearly collapse as the pitch crossed the plate. The only problem was the pitch missed the strike zone.



All Hunter could do afterwards was laugh.



Even Darvish appeared to suppress some laughter of his own.



Hunter would eventually strikeout in the at bat. Here is the full video.

