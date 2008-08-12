Tori Spelling Refuses To Do 90210 Spinoff Unless Paid As Much As Shannen Doherty

A couple months ago there were rumblings that Tori Spelling had either been left out of or kicked off the forthcoming Beverly Hills 90210 spinoff. She tried to diffuse the rumours saying that she would still be part of the show, she just wouldn’t be in the pilot.



Now, the real story comes out. Apparently Spelling is upset that her former co-stars Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty are being paid more per episode than she is, and she’s refusing to be part of the show until she’s paid the same.

Deadline Hollywood Daily: I’m told a contract controversy is preventing Tori Spelling from joining that so-called “edgy, contemporary spin-off” of the ’90s hit 90210 on the network this fall as planned. Insiders tell me that Tori was hired to reprise her role as fashion boutique owner Donna Martin for just “$10,000-$20,000” per episode. But then Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty were signed for “$35,000-$50,000” a show. When Tori found out her former co-stars were getting paid way more than she was, she got pissed and demanded equal pay. But the network suits have refused. So now my sources tell me that Tori has pulled out of the series, which premieres with a 2-hour special on September 2nd. “She thought she deserved parity, and she’s got a point,” an insider explained to me.

Nikki Finke goes on to explain that Tori thinks she’s worth as much as Shannen Doherty because of the phenomenal success of her Oxygen reality TV show (last week’s episode was the most-watched telecast in the channel’s history) and her bestselling memoir.

