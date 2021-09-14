Tori Spelling shuts down plastic surgery rumors after fans say she suddenly looks like Khloé Kardashian: ‘It’s all contouring’

- Tori Spelling denied plastic surgery rumors during a recent radio interview with Jeff Lewis.
- When asked why she looks “so good,” the “90210” star said it was all because of her makeup artist.
- “She does makeup like no one else. I look completely different,” Spelling said on the radio show.
Tori Spelling shut down rumors that she’d had plastic surgery during a recent radio interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.”
When host Jeff Lewis asked her why she looks “so good,” Spelling denied that she’d had expensive surgical procedures done.
“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now… and she does makeup like no one else. And my face – I look completely different,” the “90210” star said.
“I look like I’ve had a nose job. Like, it’s straight now,” she added. “It’s all contouring.”
Spelling also credited an exosome facial therapy treatment for her “flawless” looking skin.
“Maybe I’m looking younger. They said I look Snooki’s age – she’s 33, I’m like, ‘I’ll take that,'” Spelling, who’s 48, joked.
The “Messyness” host first sparked plastic surgery rumors after posting a photo of herself and hairstylist Laura Rugetti to Instagram on September 3.
The two women are both wearing the same denim jumpsuit, but followers quickly pointed out that Spelling looked a lot like Khloé Kardashian, who’s also been suspected of undergoing extensive cosmetic surgery.
When interviewed by TMZ at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on September 6, Spelling said she was “honored” by the comparison to the reality star.
“She’s gorgeous,” the “Stori Telling” author told TMZ of Kardashian.