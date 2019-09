TMZ reports: In an effort to promote their new line of soft serve ice cream, Baskin-Robbins has recruited Tori Spelling to give out free samples to pregnant women at an L.A.-area store. The only problem is fewer people have shown up than watch her lame reality show! Read more from TMZ and check out the live stream.



