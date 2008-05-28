Tori Spelling Claws Her Way Onto "90210" Spinoff

People.com writes: Tori Spelling is the latest alum to return the CW’s 90210 spinoff this fall and reprise her character Donna Martin.



What will Donna be doing in the exclusive zip code?

“Donna loved designing and wanted a career in fashion. It’ll be fun to explore that storyline,” Spelling tells PEOPLE. “And, I’m sure fans will be dying to know if she’s still married to David!” Read more from People.com

