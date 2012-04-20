Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Are Selling Their Malibu Ranch For $2.675 Million

Photo: Realtor.com

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are having yet another baby—just five months after giving birth to their third child together.Another member of the clan means they need an even bigger house. So Spelling and McDermott have listed their quaint Point Dume home for $2.675 million, which they originally purchased in September 2011, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The house sits on 1.8 acres, featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

During their short time in the house, the couple put in about $100,000 worth of renovations, including adding organic gardens, a chicken coop, new kitchen appliances, and 100-year-old French oak floors.

