Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Are Selling Their Malibu Ranch For $2.675 Million

Meredith Galante
tori spelling house

Photo: Realtor.com

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are having yet another baby—just five months after giving birth to their third child together.Another member of the clan means they need an even bigger house. So Spelling and McDermott have listed their quaint Point Dume home for $2.675 million, which they originally purchased in September 2011, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house sits on 1.8 acres, featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

During their short time in the house, the couple put in about $100,000 worth of renovations, including adding organic gardens, a chicken coop, new kitchen appliances, and 100-year-old French oak floors.

The house appears very modest for someone who grew up in the Spelling Mansion.

Let's take a look inside.

The wall paper is pretty funky, but this room would be great for a little girl.

This is probably where Liam, 5, and Stella, 3, slept. The room is split down the middle for a girl and a boy.

The orange and pink definitely clash.

The family has already moved out, the house is completely empty of furniture.

The bathroom has title work that looks as if it is from the 70's.

There are his and her sinks.

Did we mention there's a chicken coop on the property?

If you love pets, this is the house for you.

The house has views to the canyons below.

There's a swing set for the kids.

The kids will feel like they are in the jungle.

You can find flamingos on the property!

The patio is surrounded by lovely landscaping.

There's also a miniature horse corral on the property.

There's a basketball court on the property.

You'll feel like you're in the desert.

There's an organic garden already started. We hope someone moves in quick to tend to the plants.

If you have a green thumb, this place is perfect for you.

The one-bedroom mobile home on the property makes for great staff quarters.

Can't get enough celebrity real estate?

