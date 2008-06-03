Tori Amos Becomes Latest Major-Label Artist To Go Indie

Billboard.com: Tori Amos has ended her tenure with Epic Records and “has chosen the path of independence for her next work,” according to her manager.

“As with many of her contemporaries, Tori is devising new and exciting ways of getting her music to the masses without the boundaries and limitations of the major music companies,” manager John Witherspoon tells Billboard’s Ask Billboard column.

Amos’ next album, due in spring 2009, will be “a project of new music and visuals which is being started in the summer,” he says.



