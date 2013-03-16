How To Hire An Assassin On the Secret Internet For Criminals

Photo: Screenshot

There are people on the internet claiming to offer contract killing services for hire.They advertise their wares via Tor, an anonymous and decentralized network of websites that exist off the grid and out of sight of Google, Facebook, and conventional web browsers.



And in an effort to keep payment out of sight, transactions all take place with Bitcoin, a digital currency that is similarly decentralized and anonymous.

Whether these guys are legitimate or not, you can use the specialised Tor browser you can find and communicate with them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.