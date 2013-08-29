20 Cities That Are Hiring Liberal Arts Majors

Liberal arts majors have had it pretty rough, but things may be looking up.

While liberal arts grads face the highest unemployment rates of all undergraduate majors, labour-market analytics firm Burning Glass released a new report showing the 20 U.S. cities where liberal arts majors are most in demand. They analysed more than 23,000 employer sites and job boards to find the cities with the most entry-level job postings available to these grads.

Of the nearly one million jobs that Burning Glass found open to liberal arts majors nationwide, New York and LA had the most openings, at 101,750 and 66,747 respectively, but also the stiffest competition.

However, the problem is that liberal arts majors aren’t the only candidates applying to these jobs.

“When you look at the numbers, [liberal arts grads] aren’t only competing with their cohorts, but also with job changers and other candidates with communication, research, and problem-solving skills,” Matthew Sigelman, Burning Glass CEO, tells Business Insider.

Sigelman says if liberal arts graduates incorporated “a relatively small dose” of any of the following eight technical skills to their background, their job prospects would nearly double to about two million openings nationwide. The skills are marketing, sales, business, social media, graphic design, data analysis, computer programming, and IT networking.

“We instilled these specific eight skill sets because they’re skills we thought people could develop within their liberal arts studies or internships,” says Sigelman. “It’s a tough job market if you don’t have these additional skills.”

Below is Burning Glass’ list of the cities with the most jobs opened to liberal arts majors:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.