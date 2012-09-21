TOPOLSKY: 'The iPhone 5 And iOS 6 Fall Short'

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The Verge’s Josh Topolsky has finally published his review of the new iPhone.His review is as overwhemlingly positive as it is long. And it is very long.



Topolsky says the phone’s new network hookup through LTE is “just very, very good.” He says the iPhone 5’s processor is “really, really fast.” He says the iPhone’s battery is better.

And, while he says that Apple’s new maps app is bad, and that the new iOS doesn’t take advatnage of the new iPhone’s bigger screen, he argues that “for the mass market,” the new gadget is the best smartphone available.

But then Topolsky concludes on a negative note. He says the iPhone 5 falls short for people like him:

There’s also another segment of the market, of which I consider myself a part. That segment thinks that there’s still a lot of work to be done in mobile devices; still a lot of innovation to come. And that’s not innovation for the sake of innovation. I mean real innovation in the way we use our phones, in the flexibility of those operating systems, in how those devices become an extension of ourselves. For that segment, I think the iPhone 5 and iOS 6 fall short. There’s a lot more work to be done, but right now Apple seems to be in a holding pattern, too comfortable or too scared to take real chances.

I’ll be eagerly awaiting the moment that Apple joins the messy fray again. I have no doubt it will happen. But until then, thank goodness for competition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.