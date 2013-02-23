TOPOLSKY: Google's Glass Design Is Better Than What Apple Has Been Doing Lately

Photo: Google/Screenshot

Here’s an interesting shift in the technology world.Apple was always seen as the best company for design — both in its hardware and software. Google is now making a run at Apple.



Josh Topolsky of The Verge’s take on Google Glass is a nice summation of what many are thinking right now:

The design of Glass is actually really beautiful. Elegant, sophisticated. They look human and a little bit alien all at once. Futuristic but not out of time — like an artifact from the 1960’s, someone trying to imagine what 2013 would be like. This is Apple-level design. No, in some ways it’s beyond what Apple has been doing recently. It’s daring, inventive, playful, and yet somehow still ultimately simple. The materials feel good in your hand and on your head, solid but surprisingly light. Comfortable. If Google keeps this up, soon we’ll be saying things like “this is Google-level design.”

Read his full review at The Verge >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.