Topless Protestors Ambush Heidi Klum On 'Top Model' Finale

Aly Weisman

“Germany’s Next Top Model” had quite the dramatic finish during its Thursday night finale.

For reasons still unknown, two topless young women ambushed host Heidi Klum, running up onstage with their arms up and the words “Heidi Horror Picture Show” written on their upper bodies.

It all happened after Heidi Klum (on stilts) kissed this robot.

Heidi Klum robot kissing

Robin Thicke had just finished performing surrounded by “Germany’s Next Top Model” finalists.

Robin Thicke singing models

And Heidi Klum was about to announce the winner.

Heidi Klum Robin Thicke

When all of a sudden, two topless women ambushed the stage with “Heidi Horror Picture Show” written on their chests, for reasons still unknown.

Heidi Klum Flasher

They managed to get scarily close to Klum:

Flasher Heidi Klum

Klum was all like, “Are you trying to interrupt me?!”

Heidi Klum Germanys next top model

“Get off my stage!”

Heidi Klum Germanys next top model

So security had to intervene and physically pull the topless women off the stage:

Heidi Klum Flasher security

After creeping out contestants, 16-year-old Lovelyn from Hamburg was crowned the winner:

Heidi Klum germanys next top model Lovelyn winner

And thus peace was restored in Klum’s kingdom.

Heidi Klum Germany's Next Top Model

