Topless Protestors Ambush Heidi Klum On 'Top Model' Finale

“Germany’s Next Top Model” had quite the dramatic finish during its Thursday night finale.



For reasons still unknown, two topless young women ambushed host Heidi Klum, running up onstage with their arms up and the words “Heidi Horror Picture Show” written on their upper bodies.

It all happened after Heidi Klum (on stilts) kissed this robot.

Robin Thicke had just finished performing surrounded by “Germany’s Next Top Model” finalists.

And Heidi Klum was about to announce the winner.

When all of a sudden, two topless women ambushed the stage with “Heidi Horror Picture Show” written on their chests, for reasons still unknown.

They managed to get scarily close to Klum:

Klum was all like, “Are you trying to interrupt me?!”

“Get off my stage!”

So security had to intervene and physically pull the topless women off the stage:

After creeping out contestants, 16-year-old Lovelyn from Hamburg was crowned the winner:

And thus peace was restored in Klum’s kingdom.

