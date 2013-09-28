Model Describes What It Was Like When Topless Protesters Crashed The Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week

A Liverpudlian model shook off a half-naked protester during Paris fashion week after she attacked her as she strutted down the catwalk.

Ms Saker, 18, was modelling for Nina Ricci’s show in the Tuileries gardens when two half-naked women invaded the stage.

The women, from the radical feminist group Femen, daubed slogans across their chest saying: “Fashion dictaterror” and “Model don’t go to brothel”.

The 18-year-old told the Liverpool Echo she heard screaming behind her as one of the women grabbed her arm and tried to lift her skirt to expose her.

She said: “I was so angry but I knew I had to be professional so I carried on walking with a bit of sassiness.”

Ms Saker said she was “very shaken up” by the incident, and had been looking forward to modelling the collection which she described as “beautiful”.

She said: “My Scouseness came out a bit, but I wish it had come out a bit more. Thinking about it now, I wish I’d pushed them both off the stage because they ruined my favourite show.”

Femen, based in Kiev and Paris, has previously staged topless protests against sex tourists, religious institutions, international marriage agencies, sexism and other political issues.

Ms Sakar, who started modelling at 16, took to Twitter to discuss the incident, writing: “As If some naked protestor woman just ran on the catwalk at Nina Ricci and grabbed my arm.. If you’re reading this crazy naked lady…Sorry not sorry for punching you in the face.”

She later wrote: “I knew the Scouser in me was bound to come out eventually during fashion week.”

The model has also recently posted pictures of herself backstage with sisters Poppy and Cara Delevigne and singer Paloma Faith.

Following the incident, she was recorded asking photographers “Did anyone see the naked ladies get chucked out?

“I was grabbed by a naked lady on the runway.”

