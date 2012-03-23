This Photo Of Rick Santorum May Make You Want To Gouge Out Your Eyes

For those wondering why Rick Santorum spent so much time campaigning (and offending) Puerto Rico last week, this photo of the presidential candidate sunbathing topless by his hotel pool might have the answer.



According to blogger Joe.My.God, who scooped it, the photo was taken by tourists on an all-gay Atlantis cruise.

Santorum has confirmed that the photograph is of him, and jokingly apologized for imposing the image on the American public.

“I apologise to all of us, because I’m sure it’s not a pretty sight,” he told talk radio host Steve Cochran. “I know I probably should lose about 15, 20 pounds, but I’m working on it.”

Here’s the picture:

Photo: Courtesy of Joe.My.God

But in an interview on The Tonight Show this week, U.S. Rep. Ron Paul had an even funnier response. When Tonight Show host Jay Leno compared the shirtless Santorum to a picture of Paul topless in a pool, the septuagenarian simply shook his head.

“Poor Rick,” Paul said. “Poor Rick.”

Here’s the photo of Paul, courtesy of The Tonight Show:

Photo: Courtesy of NBC

And here’s the clip of Paul’s interview with Leno:



