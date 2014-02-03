For The First Time, Dubai Residents Can Now Hire Topless Male 'Butlers'

What happens in private living rooms in Dubai, stays in private living rooms in Dubai.

That appears to be the ruling on a new Chippendales-style male “butler” service just rolled out in the otherwise highly conservative United Arab Emirates, GulfNews.com’s Mariam M. Al Serkal reports.

The unnamed firm behind the entertainment package describes it like this: “Wearing only swimwear, collars and cuffs, they offer a fun, highly professional bespoke service: greeting and seating guests, bartending and keeping drinks topped up, serving canapes or just looking dishy while dishing up.”

And Emirates authorities are down:

“An official from the Department of Food Inspection at Dubai Municipality said they had no jurisdiction over private functions. ‘If residents have a complaint we urge them to notify us immediately on our hotline number 800 900. Otherwise, we do not have any say in what kind of dress code applies in people’s private homes or functions,; the official said.

Reaction among Dubai residents interviewed by GN’s Al Serkal is mixed, with some saying the service does not conform to Emirati values, but others arguing that there is nothing inherently wrong with it, as swimsuit-clad men and women can been all the time on Emirati beaches.

Rates start at Dh500 — about $US136 — for one butler per hour, with a two-butler, two-hour minimum.

