Berlusconi Magazines May Have Published Kate Photos To Get Revenge On The Queen

While the UK Royals have today won an injunction in a French court that prevents Closer from republishing pictures of Kate Middleton topless, it’s really just closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. The pictures have already been published in Ireland and Italy, and they are — of course — available to virtually anyone with internet access.



The publication the images — along with publication earlier this year of scandalous shots of Prince Harry — is a major blow for the UK Royals, who had a reprieve from the worst moments of tabloid scrutiny since the death of Princess Diana in 1997, but who has been behind the blow?

We already know that Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy and one of the worlds most notorious ageing media-mogul lotharios, was indirectly behind the publication of the photos. He owns both French magazine Closer and the Italian magazine Chi which went on to publish even more topless photos of Kate.

However, the Italian press is now wondering if Berlusconi’s role in the scandal may be a little more direct than previously thought.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica has argued that Berlusconi’s daughter, Marina, who runs her father’s Mondadori publishing group, may have chosen to publish the article to get revenge on the British press, who had long been critical of her father, and the Queen herself after she was filmed admonishing Berlusconi several years ago.

WATCH:



Yesterday Marina Berlusconi responded to La Repubblica’s theory with a letter to the editor, accusing the newspaper of having an anti-Berlusconi obsession. Then, apparently dropping a casual hint about her father’s plans to return to front line politics, Marina wrote that her father “had more to worry about than a photo shoot”.



