First Lingerie Football, Now A Topless Basketball League?

Lingerie football is one thing, but a topless basketball league? Yeah, we’re not kidding.



A group of nightclub owners got together in the midst of the NBA lockout and decided a topless basketball league would be a great idea to keep interest up in the sport since there probably wasn’t going to be a season, according to the Courier Mail.

The players would be from 23 of Rick Cabaret’s topless clubs. And apparently, as one of the players Gianna said, there will be som pretty big name coaches.

But we’re not sure if the league will go forward since the NBA Lockout is probably over. We’ll keep you updated.

