These are the two topics that are always funny

It’s really hard to be funny. It’s even harder to be funny and get paid for it. But the cartoon editor of The New Yorker, Bob Mankoff, has made a living making people laugh for decades.

So where do you start? There are so many ideas one could use for a joke. He says there are two main topics that are always funny and here’s why.

Produced by Sam Rega

Follow BI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.